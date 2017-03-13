Heller serving GOP instead of Nevadans
Your recent vote to approve Betsy DeVos is revealing. It sends a clear message to the citizens of Nevada that you care more about your status in the Republican Party than the education of Nevada's children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|2 hr
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 16
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 8
|STEVECORBETT
|6
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC