Heller: Failed health bill left 'skyrocketing' costs unaddressed
Nevada's Republican Senator who opposed the failed GOP health plan says the bill was pulled today because it did not address skyrocketing costs. "Republicans and Democrats in Congress can agree that the status quo is unacceptable," Sen. Dean Heller, R-NV, said in a statement.
