Guest Comment

Brendan Trainor's March 2, 2017 "Time for Pension Changes" is so riddled with inaccuracies, falsehoods and half-truths that one would think he is describing California's troubled public pension plan rather than Nevada's extremely well-managed Public Employee Pension System. Mr. Trainor objects to Nevada PERS's legal opposition to disclosure of its members' personal information, implying that a "secretive PERS" has something to hide.

