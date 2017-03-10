Gov. Sandoval Signs Letter to Pres. Trump Requesting Emergency Assistance for Northern Nevada
Governor Brian Sandoval today announced he has signed a letter to President Donald Trump respectfully requesting a major disaster declaration for Northern Nevada following the February weather event and sent a formal communication to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for assistance specific to Lemmon Valley in Washoe Valley. "I was grateful for the three-day approval for the funds related to the January event but even at that time, we knew the sustained weather event would likely require a second request from our federal partners," said Governor Brian Sandoval.
