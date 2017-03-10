Gov. Sandoval Signs Letter to Pres. T...

Gov. Sandoval Signs Letter to Pres. Trump Requesting Emergency Assistance for Northern Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Governor Brian Sandoval today announced he has signed a letter to President Donald Trump respectfully requesting a major disaster declaration for Northern Nevada following the February weather event and sent a formal communication to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for assistance specific to Lemmon Valley in Washoe Valley. "I was grateful for the three-day approval for the funds related to the January event but even at that time, we knew the sustained weather event would likely require a second request from our federal partners," said Governor Brian Sandoval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada 2 hr Solarman 1
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 14 hr Pete 11
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Wed STEVECORBETT 6
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Wed Mikey 5
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... Tue Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... Tue Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Mar 3 Melissa Schneider... 20
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,558 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC