GOP senator slams Trump's Yucca Mount...

GOP senator slams Trump's Yucca Mountain proposal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

The comments from Heller, who is up for reelection next year in what is likely to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country, reflect the long-held bipartisan view of state leaders in Nevada, who do not want the Yucca Mountain site built. "As has been stated in the past, Yucca is dead and this reckless proposal will not revive it," Heller said in a Thursday statement following the release of Trump's budget proposal for fiscal 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 6 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Mar 9 Pete 11
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Mar 8 STEVECORBETT 6
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Mar 3 Melissa Schneider... 20
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,604,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC