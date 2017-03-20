Food and Beverage Law Update: March 2017

Food and Beverage Law Update: March 2017

In the November 2016 general election, voters in Arkansas, Florida and North Dakota amended their state constitutions to authorize the use of marijuana for medical purposes, while voters in California, Nevada, Maine and Massachusetts expanded their tolerance for the use of marijuana to include recreational use. In Arizona, where medical use of marijuana already was legal, the electorate declined to allow recreational use.

