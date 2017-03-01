Focus doesn't belong on tax cap

With all due respect to Jeremy Aguero, who is the go-to guy for number-crunching in Nevada, I sometimes wonder what world he lives in. In the article "Economist details property tax cap's dramatic toll on government budgets" , he says that, for taxpayers, the property tax cap has been "a windfall, saving them $700 million since it was enacted - money they were able to save or invest in the economy."

