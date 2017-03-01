Focus doesn't belong on tax cap

Focus doesn't belong on tax cap

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

With all due respect to Jeremy Aguero, who is the go-to guy for number-crunching in Nevada, I sometimes wonder what world he lives in. In the article "Economist details property tax cap's dramatic toll on government budgets" , he says that, for taxpayers, the property tax cap has been "a windfall, saving them $700 million since it was enacted - money they were able to save or invest in the economy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Feb 21 Brama 19
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15) Jan '17 Benefactor 2
Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote... Jan '17 One pissed chick 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan '17 Ronler 482
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... Jan '17 Quirky 4
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Space Station
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC