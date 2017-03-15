Fighting Opiate Addiction In Nevada P...

Fighting Opiate Addiction In Nevada Prisons

The Nevada Department of Corrections has announced its launching a program to combat opiate addiction in two state prisons. The pilot program is scheduled to begin in April at Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City and Southern Desert Correctional Center in Las Vegas.

