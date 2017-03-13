Expect Delays on Interstate 80 as NDOT Continues Pothole Repair

Eastbound Interstate 80 will be reduced to one lane east of Sparks this Monday through Friday as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside erosion and clears roadside drainages following recent winter storms. One eastbound lane of I-80 will be closed between the Lockwood and Mustang exits from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17. Motorists should anticipate substantial travel delays, and are advised to allow extra travel time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.