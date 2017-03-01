There are on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from Thursday, titled Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Nevada Legislature, despite missed deadline. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:

Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, left, addresses attendees at a Senate Health and Human Services committee meeting at the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. @benjaminhphoto Steve Sebelius is the Review-Journal's political columnist, whose work appears in the opinion pages of the newspaper on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.