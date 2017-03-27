Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter rural well limit
With groundwater drying up across arid Nevada, the state's top water official asked lawmakers on Tuesday to limit new wells drilled at rural homes to a quarter of the water that existing wells can tap. State Engineer Jason King said one in five domestic wells are in areas where his office has approved more water rights than there is water available.
