Dress for Success wants to help valley women succeed in job interviews

Shoes for sale sit on a table during Dress For Success Southern Nevada's sale at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. @bleblancphoto Shoppers walk between racks of clothing during Dress For Success Southern Nevada's sale at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.