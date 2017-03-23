Dozens of bills set to be heard in bu...

Dozens of bills set to be heard in busy eighth week of Nevada Legislature

The intensity level at the Nevada Legislature will ramp up in Week 8 as dozens of bills get hearings ahead of a looming "do or die" April deadline for passage out of committee.Many measures are priorities of the Democratic majorities in the Senate and Assembly, including a bill that would ban capital punishment.Most of the hundreds of bills introduced this session must pass out of their first committee by mid-April, or they will die. Many bills will not survive the deadline, either because they fail to win approval or because they don't get hearings.

