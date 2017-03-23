Dozens of bills set to be heard in busy eighth week of Nevada Legislature
The intensity level at the Nevada Legislature will ramp up in Week 8 as dozens of bills get hearings ahead of a looming "do or die" April deadline for passage out of committee.Many measures are priorities of the Democratic majorities in the Senate and Assembly, including a bill that would ban capital punishment.Most of the hundreds of bills introduced this session must pass out of their first committee by mid-April, or they will die. Many bills will not survive the deadline, either because they fail to win approval or because they don't get hearings.
