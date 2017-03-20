Democrats Seek 2022 Nevada Plastic Bag Ban
Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Democrats Seek 2022 Nevada Plastic Bag Ban Democratic lawmakers are proposing eliminating plastic bags from checkout counters across Nevada within five years. Republican Wants to Tax Renewable Energy Makers A Boulder City Republican is seeking a new state tax on renewable energy producers in Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 16
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 8
|STEVECORBETT
|6
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC