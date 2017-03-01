Democrat Wants Nevadans To Abolish Treasurer, Controller
A Democratic lawmaker is charging that the offices of Nevada's two statewide-elected officials who oversee the state's finances are so lacking in purpose that they should be abolished. Assemblyman Elliot Anderson of Las Vegas argues the state treasurer and controller have no legitimate reason for holding elected office given modern accounting procedures and computers.
