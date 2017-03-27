Death penalty's future debated before...

Death penalty's future debated before Assembly committee

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The viewing room looking toward the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison is seen Nov. 10, 2016. Nevada hasn't carried out an execution since 2006, and two state lawmakers have proposed abolishing capital punishment altogether.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Clark Co. 10 hr Asmith0915 1
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Wed Nick in NC 8
News Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15) Wed Clintona phart 5
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mar 16 HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Mar 9 Pete 11
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC