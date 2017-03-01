Cruel immigration policies would hurt...

Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans

In this emotionally agonizing time for unauthorized immigrants living in Southern Nevada, there's at least one bright spot: Some of the state's top leaders are showing them they're not alone. That group of leaders includes state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, who recently introduced a proposal to protect immigrants living in the state.

