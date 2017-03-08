COMMENTARY: Senate has a chance to ro...

COMMENTARY: Senate has a chance to roll back an unreasonable Obama regulation on methane

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

In the waning days of his administration, President Obama ordered one final offensive in his preposterous war on fossil fuels. His Bureau of Land Management snuck the Methane and Waste Prevention rule into effect with no regard for the fact that it will harm taxpayers, hamper the economy, kill jobs and threaten the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 2 hr Mikey 5
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 8 hr Mikey 5
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... 20 hr Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... 21 hr Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Mar 3 Melissa Schneider... 20
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Mar 3 Solarman 5
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar 3 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC