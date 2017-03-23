COMMENTARY: Nevada officials play pol...

COMMENTARY: Nevada officials play politics with Yucca Mountain

Why does Nevada continue to fight federal law, putting the citizens of not only the state but the nation at risk? Last week, the Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects gave a presentation to state lawmakers that, in short, revealed they will continue to push back against the Department of Energy on Yucca Mountain. All this is done by spending state taxpayer money instead of leveraging federal money that is available to finish the science for Yucca Mountain.

