Combined bill proposes updates to Nevada laws for testing driverless vehicles
At the start of the legislative session, the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Nevada's Department of Motor Vehicles introduced overlapping bills on how to deal with the future of driverless cars . Rather than compete, both sides spent the last couple of weeks revising Assembly Bill 69 , which updates existing laws that allow for the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles for commercial and personal uses in Nevada.
