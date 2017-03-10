COA finalist also had to end athletics

COA finalist also had to end athletics

Like the college president he's seeking to replace, Bob Wynegar also has faced a difficult decision over whether to discontinue intercollegiate athletics. Wynegar, one of four finalists for the College of The Albemarle president's job, told forum audiences in Currituck and Elizabeth City this week that he made the hard decision at Western Nevada College to end both its softball and baseball programs.

