Bundy Son Claims No Speedy Trial

Ryan Bundy, the son of Nevada cattle rancher Cliven Bundy, has asked judges to dismiss charges in the Bunkerville standoff case. He has previously accused federal authorities of violating the constitution when they seized his father's cattle, but is now claiming he has been denied his right to a speedy trial.

