Bundy Son Claims No Speedy Trial
Ryan Bundy, the son of Nevada cattle rancher Cliven Bundy, has asked judges to dismiss charges in the Bunkerville standoff case. He has previously accused federal authorities of violating the constitution when they seized his father's cattle, but is now claiming he has been denied his right to a speedy trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Fri
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Fri
|Solarman
|5
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Fri
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan '17
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Ronler
|482
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC