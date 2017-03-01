Bills would ban religion exception to birth control coverage
Democratic lawmakers are proposing Nevada mandate that all health insurance plans cover birth control regardless of family businesses' religious objections. Two bills introduced in the Legislature would delete state laws that exempt employers from having to insure contraception if they object on religious grounds.
