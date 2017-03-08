Bill could increase participation of ...

Bill could increase participation of voters in Nevada

1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

On Feb. 7, Nevada state Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, introduced Senate Bill 103. If passed, Nevada would be the first state to go through the legislature, rather than a citizen initiative, to adopt a voting method that recognizes changing voter attitudes and registration trends, not only in the state but across the nation.

