Bill could increase participation of voters in Nevada
On Feb. 7, Nevada state Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, introduced Senate Bill 103. If passed, Nevada would be the first state to go through the legislature, rather than a citizen initiative, to adopt a voting method that recognizes changing voter attitudes and registration trends, not only in the state but across the nation.
