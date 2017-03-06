Attorney General Laxalt Warns Nevadans to be Wary of W-2 Scam During Tax Season
Today, Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt warns Nevada's taxpayers of a new phishing scam targeting a wide range of organizations by collecting W-2 data to file fraudulent tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service has reported that scammers will send an email to an employee of an organization who works in Human Resources that initially appears to be from the company CEO or a corporate executive.
