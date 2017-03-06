Attorney General Laxalt Warns Nevadan...

Attorney General Laxalt Warns Nevadans to be Wary of W-2 Scam During Tax Season

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Today, Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt warns Nevada's taxpayers of a new phishing scam targeting a wide range of organizations by collecting W-2 data to file fraudulent tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service has reported that scammers will send an email to an employee of an organization who works in Human Resources that initially appears to be from the company CEO or a corporate executive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 1 hr spud 4
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 1 hr spud 2
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... 1 hr Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... 2 hr Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Mar 3 Melissa Schneider... 20
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Mar 3 Solarman 5
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar 3 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC