Alternate U.S. 395, Northern Washoe Drive in Washoe City Will be Closed Friday
The intersection of Alternate U.S. 395 and northern Washoe Drive in Washoe City will be closed Friday, March 24 as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs a larger drainage culvert. Depending on weather, the intersection will be closed Friday between approximately 7 am and 5 pm.
Read more at KTVN Reno.
