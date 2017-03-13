$1 Million for New, Expanded STEM Workforce Training Programs in Nevada
Governor Brian Sandoval and the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology today announced $1,000,000 in STEM Workforce Challenge Grants to Nevada training providers throughout the state. "New and exciting STEM industries growing in Nevada require a highly-skilled workforce," said Governor Brian Sandoval.
