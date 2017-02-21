Young LGBTQ Nevadans ask lawmakers for change in foster care

Young LGBTQ Nevadans ask lawmakers fo...

Young adults formerly in Nevada's foster care system told state lawmakers Monday that gay, bisexual, asexual and transgender kids would be safer if social workers are specially trained to help LGBTQ adolescents. Speaking from experience, they said abuse that lands kids in child welfare facilities can worsen under state oversight - whether due to intolerance, negligence or assault.

