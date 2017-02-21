Young LGBTQ Nevadans ask lawmakers for change 6 mins ago
Young adults are telling Nevada lawmakers that gay, asexual and transgender kids would be safer if social workers are specially trained to help LGBTQ adolescents. People currently and formerly in Nevada's foster care system advocated Monday for a bill to mandate such training for state employees and foster parents.
