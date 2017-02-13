What's in a name? School choice opponents try to confuse public
It was only an opening skirmish, but Thursday's hearing in Senate Finance previewed how desperate liberals are to stop Education Savings Accounts, Nevada's groundbreaking school-choice program.It starts with the name. Democrats and liberal groups would rather endorse Donald Trump than say the words "Education Savings Accounts."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC