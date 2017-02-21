US Marshals arrest fugitive wanted fo...

US Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for 2011 sexual assault in Sparks

6 hrs ago

A man wanted for a string of crimes in Sparks has been arrested in Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. According to authorities, the U.S. Marshals, with the help of the Government of Mexico, found and arrested Alfredo Lomeli-Garcia last week in Zacapu, Michoacan, Mexico on a provisional warrant issued out of the District of Nevada.

