Urban Chamber looks to strengthen ties between Nevada, Africa

The Las Vegas Urban Chamber of Commerce is ready for business with Africa after Chamber President Ken Evans returned Friday from the first chamber-led trade mission.Evans and representatives from the Governor's Office of Economic Development as well as the Corporate Council on Africa, the national business association focused on U.S.-Africa trade and investment, met with business leaders in Windhoek, Namibia as well as in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.