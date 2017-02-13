Training for security guards less than you'd think
It makes no sense.To become a licensed barber in Nevada, you need 1,500 hours of training.But to become a certified armed guard, someone who can make the difference between life and death, you need only eight hours in the classroom and five hours on the firing range.Should a security guard or the people he's protecting end up in harm's way, can anyone realistically expect that such minimal training affords an optimal chance for a good outcome? Is requalifying every six months with a firearm enough?They're questions worth asking in the wake of the Jan. 21 tragedy at the Jared jewelry store in Henderson. There, an armed robber entered the store brandishing a gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|Dont agree
|18
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC