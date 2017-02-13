Training for security guards less tha...

Training for security guards less than you'd think

It makes no sense.To become a licensed barber in Nevada, you need 1,500 hours of training.But to become a certified armed guard, someone who can make the difference between life and death, you need only eight hours in the classroom and five hours on the firing range.Should a security guard or the people he's protecting end up in harm's way, can anyone realistically expect that such minimal training affords an optimal chance for a good outcome? Is requalifying every six months with a firearm enough?They're questions worth asking in the wake of the Jan. 21 tragedy at the Jared jewelry store in Henderson. There, an armed robber entered the store brandishing a gun.

