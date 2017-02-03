Thirteen Attorneys Apply for Washoe County District Court Vacancy
CARSON CITY, Nevada, Feb., 03, 2017 The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received 13 applications for consideration to fill an open judicial seat in the Second Judicial District Court resulting from a vacancy created by the appointment of Lidia S. Stiglich to the Nevada Supreme Court. Nevada attorneys with 10 years of legal experience and two years of Nevada residency were encouraged to apply for the opening in Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec '16
|Myopinion92556
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC