The Self-Driving Car Wars Have Begun:...

The Self-Driving Car Wars Have Begun: Waymo Sues Uber For Stealing Design Of LiDAR System

Every automaker and car start-up is working on the same technology right now, and now two tech behemoths are pitted against one another. Waymo , the self-driving car project of Google, filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Uber , alleging one of its former employees stole the proprietary design of its self-driving car system.

