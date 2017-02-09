The Latest: Powerful storm slams Nevada from CA to UT lines
A wet, powerful winter storm packing winds gusting up to 80 mph is wreaking havoc across much of northern Nevada from California to Utah. Rockslides and mudslides have closed roads around Lake Tahoe and part of a state highway washed out completely in Elko County after an earthen dam burst near the rural town of Montello about 10 miles from the Utah line.
