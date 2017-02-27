Storm Watch: Road Restrictions and School Delays
Here are the road restrictions and school delays for the latest winter storm to reach northern Nevada and the Sierra: Interstate 80: Chains are required for all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires, in both directions from Truckee to Drum Forebay Road. Interstate 580 and Alt U.S. 395: Vehicles over 9 feet tall prohibited from NV-431 to Eastlake Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Feb 21
|Brama
|19
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan '17
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC