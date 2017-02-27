Storm Watch: Road Restrictions and Sc...

Storm Watch: Road Restrictions and School Delays

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Here are the road restrictions and school delays for the latest winter storm to reach northern Nevada and the Sierra: Interstate 80: Chains are required for all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires, in both directions from Truckee to Drum Forebay Road. Interstate 580 and Alt U.S. 395: Vehicles over 9 feet tall prohibited from NV-431 to Eastlake Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Feb 21 Brama 19
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15) Jan 28 Benefactor 2
Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote... Jan '17 One pissed chick 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan '17 Ronler 482
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... Jan '17 Quirky 4
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC