Storm Watch: Road Closures and Wind Advisories

Vehicles Over 9 Feet High Are Prohibited on Alt US-395 from mile post 0.0 in Washoe County to mile post 7.22 in Washoe County in Nevada. High Winds - Vehicles Over 9 Feet High Are Prohibited on I-580 from mile post 0.5 in Washoe County to mile post 15.0 in Washoe County in Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.