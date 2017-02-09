Storm Watch: Road Closures and Wind Advisories
Vehicles Over 9 Feet High Are Prohibited on Alt US-395 from mile post 0.0 in Washoe County to mile post 7.22 in Washoe County in Nevada. High Winds - Vehicles Over 9 Feet High Are Prohibited on I-580 from mile post 0.5 in Washoe County to mile post 15.0 in Washoe County in Nevada.
