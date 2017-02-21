State treasurer doing Nevadans a grav...

State treasurer doing Nevadans a grave disservice

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

No amount of public relations spin can bring Senate Bill 302, which authorized Education Savings Accounts vouchers, back to life. ESAs are dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Feb 21 Brama 19
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15) Jan 28 Benefactor 2
Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote... Jan '17 One pissed chick 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan '17 Ronler 482
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... Jan '17 Quirky 4
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,179,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC