Sierra snow: Mudslides, downed trees block highways

7 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The Latest on the winter storm dumping heavy snow in the Sierra and rain in western Nevada : A major winter storm that has dumped more than a foot of new snow in the Sierra has also dropped up to 3 inches of rain around Lake Tahoe and triggered a rock slide that temporarily closed part of U.S. Interstate 80 west of Reno near the California-Nevada line. Authorities report heavy rains flooded city streets in Carson City on Tuesday and caused a mudslide that closed southbound U.S. Highway 395 at the U.S. 50 on-ramp.

