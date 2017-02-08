Senate panel learns Nevada mentally i...

Senate panel learns Nevada mentally ill inmates routinely had been placed in segregation units

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Seriously mentally ill inmates housed in Nevada prisons routinely had been placed in segregation units, sometimes for as long as five years at a time, a Senate panel heard Wednesday.Stunned lawmakers called the revelations troubling and openly questioned whether the past practices violated inmates' civil rights. The Senate Committee on Health and Human Services heard about the state's past treatment of mentally ill inmates from David Tristan, deputy director of programs for the Nevada Department of Corrections.Sen. Pat Spearman, chairwoman of the committee, asked if there may have been civil rights violations, given the length that inmates were in segregation housing.

