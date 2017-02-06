Rollout begins for popular new plates...

Rollout begins for popular new plates depicting Nevada's diverse landscape

Yet another version of Nevada's standard-issue license plates is being rolled out to motorists.The new "Home Means Nevada" plates, bearing a multicolor, angular mountain range set against a light blue sky, were introduced by Gov. Brian Sandoval during the Nevada Day Parade held Oct. 29 in Carson City.Now that we're well into the new year, Pam from Reno wrote to the Road Warrior wanting to know when drivers might actually see these plates, which have a design meant to evoke the Ruby Mountains and Nevada's diverse landscape, from the deserts of Red Rock Canyon to the green forest of Lake Tahoe.Limited quantities started appearing Nov. 1, when drivers either registered their vehicles online or requested the new plates during a visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles office.Since then, nearly 13,500 vehicle registrations have been paired with "Home Means Nevada" plates, DMV spokesman Kevin ... (more)

