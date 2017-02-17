Reports: Large storm renews flood thr...

Reports: Large storm renews flood threat across Northern California

Read more: AccuWeather.com

Just days after a storm walloped Southern California with powerful winds and heavy rain that triggered mudslides and sinkholes, a new storm is threatening central and Northern California with similar impacts. Many rivers are at or above flood stage due to the parade of storms that have hit the state hard this winter.

