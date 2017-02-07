Reno man gets 3 years in prison for threatening Obama
A Reno man who called the White House last year and told an operator he was going to kill then-President Barack Obama was sentenced today to three years in prison, according to Daniel Bogden, the U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada. In March 2016, Ford called the White House and said, "I'm going to kill that president.
