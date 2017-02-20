Proposal would help crime victims who are undocumented immigrants

Immigrants in the U.S. illegally would be eligible for a Nevada program that helps victims of violent crime if a bill discussed during a committee meeting at the Nevada Legislature Monday makes it into law. The Victims of Crime program, administered by the state of Nevada, provides financial help to victims of violent crime in Nevada including assault/battery, sexual assault, domestic violence, physical abuse, child abuse elder abuse, homicide and drunken driving.

