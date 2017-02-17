President Trump Approves Major Disast...

President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Nevada

1 hr ago Read more: Federal Emergency Management Agency

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the State of Nevada to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides from January 5 to January 14, 2017.

