No place for partisanship: youth legislators united

If the members of the Nevada Youth Legislature are any indication, there's a chance that those on both sides of the political fence may come together and do great things.The Youth Legislature began in 2007, and the current group is nearing the end of its two-year term, which expires May 31."We still have to go up to Carson City and present our bill proposal to the legislature," said Francesca Bergeret-Simpson, youth legislator for District 7. "Then we'll be pretty much done and the next group will be chosen." Since the program began, the NYL has proposed five bills, with three of them passing and signed into law."

