New website will help Nevadans understand perils of opioid medications

The state medical board has launched a new website designed to help Nevadans understand the impacts of using opioid-based medications.The knowyourpainmeds.com website created by the state Board of Medical Examiners will also serve as a portal for consumers to file a complaint if they feel their medical provider is not acting appropriately related to the prescribing of medications." The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners understands the impact of the opioid epidemic and the tragic effect on the citizens of Nevada," said Edward Cousineau, executive director of the board.

