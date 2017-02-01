Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards PetersenDean ...
The Safety Consultation and Training Section of the State of Nevada Division of Industrial Relations recognized PetersenDean Roofing and Solar at their 4530 North Walnut Road, North Las Vegas location on Feb. 1 with the Safe Partner Award for their continued efforts in workplace health and safety.
