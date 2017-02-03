Nevada's medical community on board w...

Nevada's medical community on board with governor's health-care priorities

Nevada's medical community is largely in agreement with Gov. Brian Sandoval's budgetary priorities to improve health care in the state over the next two years.Now comes the hard part: Finding funds to adequately address those issues during the legislative session, which starts Monday, without creating new gaps in the state's strained health care system.Sandoval and medical organizations have reached a general consensus on three main issues: the state's continuing opioid abuse problem, funding for the UNLV School of Medicine and an increase in Medicaid reimbursement to physicians.But while lawmakers from both parties and members of the state's medical community generally support the priorities, some are concerned that funding for other areas - such as mental health - will be given short shrift.Here's how Sandoval's proposed $8.1 billion budget for fiscal 2018-19, presented to the ... (more)

